Short Interest in WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) Declines By 59.3%

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 59.3% from the September 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WRTBY opened at $1.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.32. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR has a one year low of $0.97 and a one year high of $2.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60.

Get WARTSILA OYJ/ADR alerts:

WARTSILA OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 2.89%. Analysts predict that WARTSILA OYJ/ADR will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.50%.

WRTBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Pareto Securities raised WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WARTSILA OYJ/ADR in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered WARTSILA OYJ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WARTSILA OYJ/ADR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.

About WARTSILA OYJ/ADR

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp provides technologies and lifecycle solutions for the marine and energy markets worldwide. The company offers gas, multi-fuel, and liquid fuel power plants; and seals, bearings, and related equipment for the hydropower and tidal, and a range of industrial sectors. It also provides ballast water management systems; high pressure air and gas compressors, and CNG refueling station solutions; communication, and safety and security systems; and automation, dredge control and monitoring, integrated bridge control, and measurement and control technologies.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for WARTSILA OYJ/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WARTSILA OYJ/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.