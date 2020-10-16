Short Interest in Yamaha Corp (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Grows By 211.1%

Yamaha Corp (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 211.1% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Yamaha in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Yamaha alerts:

YAMCY stock opened at $46.42 on Friday. Yamaha has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $57.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.74.

Yamaha Corporation engages in musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses worldwide. The company offers pianos; digital musical instruments; wind, string, and percussion instruments; other music-related products; and audio and visual media software, as well as manages music and other schools.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.