Signify (AMS:LIGHT) Given a €32.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Signify (AMS:LIGHT) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LIGHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on Signify and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Signify and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on shares of Signify and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €28.33 ($33.33).

Signify has a 52 week low of €25.50 ($30.00) and a 52 week high of €36.06 ($42.42).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

