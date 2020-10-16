Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

SIMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. 140166 reissued a hold rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Silicon Motion Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.36.

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $41.95 on Tuesday. Silicon Motion Technology has a 12-month low of $26.72 and a 12-month high of $53.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.75.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $136.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 1,318.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,290 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $16,068,000 after purchasing an additional 407,400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 50,614.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,550 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,579 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2,592.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 52,374 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 50,429 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,537 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.