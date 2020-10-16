Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIPRF) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 260.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS VIPRF opened at $0.40 on Friday. Silver Viper Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.47.

About Silver Viper Minerals

Silver Viper Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. The company holds 100% interest in the La Virginia Gold-Silver Project that comprises six mineral concessions covering an area of 35,598 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico. Silver Viper Minerals Corp.

