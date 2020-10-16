Simon Keeton Sells 3,434 Shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Stock

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) EVP Simon Keeton sold 3,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $85,953.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,550.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Simon Keeton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 20th, Simon Keeton sold 620 shares of ON Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total value of $13,199.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $26.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.01. ON Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $26.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -651.59, a P/E/G ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 2.17.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ON. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,562,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,433,000 after acquiring an additional 89,245 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 159,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $683,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

