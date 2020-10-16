Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Upgraded by Robert W. Baird to Outperform

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $112.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $106.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. DA Davidson lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Shares of NYSE:SSD traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.05. 3,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,642. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.71. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $47.02 and a 12 month high of $104.33.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $326.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.94 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.87%.

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $102,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,785.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Greenway Robin Macgillivray sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,844.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,303 shares of company stock worth $1,205,831. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Robecosam AG lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 8,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

