SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded SINA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Get SINA alerts:

NASDAQ:SINA traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $42.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,966. SINA has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -137.26 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.13.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $507.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.19 million. SINA had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SINA will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in SINA by 5.2% during the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 8,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SINA in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in SINA by 58.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new stake in SINA in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SINA in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

SINA Company Profile

SINA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates SINA.com, an online media property that provides region-focused format and content, including feeds from news providers; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events information; entertainment news and events; automobile-related news and service information; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

Read More: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SINA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.