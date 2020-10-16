Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Short Interest Down 36.5% in September

Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the September 15th total of 140,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
SIXGF stock remained flat at $$90.50 during midday trading on Friday. Sixt has a 12 month low of $90.50 and a 12 month high of $90.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.83 and its 200 day moving average is $48.02.
Sixt Company Profile
Further Reading: What causes a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for Sixt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.