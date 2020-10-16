Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Short Interest Down 36.5% in September

Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, a decline of 36.5% from the September 15th total of 140,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

SIXGF stock remained flat at $$90.50 during midday trading on Friday. Sixt has a 12 month low of $90.50 and a 12 month high of $90.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.83 and its 200 day moving average is $48.02.

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobility and Leasing. The Mobility segment rents various utility vehicles; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for private and business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions, such as international events; and offers luxury saloons, sports cars, SUVs, and car sharing products and transfer services.

