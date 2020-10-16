Slack Technologies (WORK) and The Competition Critical Analysis

Slack Technologies (NYSE: WORK) is one of 258 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Slack Technologies to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Slack Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Slack Technologies -42.73% -39.14% -17.81% Slack Technologies Competitors -40.70% -6,759.41% -5.27%

This table compares Slack Technologies and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Slack Technologies $630.42 million -$571.06 million -22.94 Slack Technologies Competitors $1.95 billion $394.37 million 1.46

Slack Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Slack Technologies. Slack Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Slack Technologies has a beta of -0.21, indicating that its share price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Slack Technologies’ competitors have a beta of -6.06, indicating that their average share price is 706% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.9% of Slack Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 26.8% of Slack Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Slack Technologies and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Slack Technologies 2 6 13 0 2.52 Slack Technologies Competitors 2654 11491 20075 1078 2.55

Slack Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $32.30, suggesting a potential downside of 0.83%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential downside of 4.27%. Given Slack Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Slack Technologies is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Slack Technologies competitors beat Slack Technologies on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Slack Technologies

Slack Technologies, Inc. operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc. and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc. in 2014. Slack Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

