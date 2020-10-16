Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Sleep Number in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of Sleep Number from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James restated a hold rating on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sleep Number from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sleep Number presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.71.

Get Sleep Number alerts:

SNBR stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.75. 38,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 551,737. Sleep Number has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $67.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.05.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.73. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 48.94%. The firm had revenue of $531.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 11.6% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,292,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,833,000 after acquiring an additional 134,124 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sleep Number by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,443,000 after buying an additional 26,149 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sleep Number by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 485,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,311,000 after buying an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sleep Number by 3.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after buying an additional 16,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sleep Number during the second quarter worth about $18,491,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Number Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Number and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.