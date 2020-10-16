SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for SMC in a research note issued on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SMC’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Mizuho cut SMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered SMC from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

SMCAY stock opened at $27.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.22, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.68. SMC has a 12 month low of $15.83 and a 12 month high of $29.06. The company has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.26 and a beta of 0.95.

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubings, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

