SMC Corporation (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Short Interest Update

SMC Corporation (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a decrease of 53.9% from the September 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SMC stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.48. The stock had a trading volume of 30,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,154. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.81. SMC has a 1 year low of $11.97 and a 1 year high of $22.41.

SMC Company Profile

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania.

