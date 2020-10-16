SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.79.

SDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stephens initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded SmileDirectClub from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.94. The stock had a trading volume of 41,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,253,548. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $3.64 and a 12 month high of $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.13. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.26.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 37.67% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $107.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.78 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SmileDirectClub will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.51 per share, with a total value of $127,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kyle Wailes bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $153,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,029,260 shares of company stock worth $16,347,556 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in SmileDirectClub by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in SmileDirectClub by 342.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

