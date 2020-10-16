SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Receives $10.79 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.79.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SDC shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

In other SmileDirectClub news, CFO Kyle Wailes acquired 20,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $153,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 53,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $413,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,029,260 shares of company stock valued at $16,347,556 in the last three months. Company insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of SmileDirectClub in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub by 342.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmileDirectClub stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,253,548. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.15. SmileDirectClub has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $15.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.13.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 37.67% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $107.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.78 million. Equities analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

SmileDirectClub Company Profile

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

