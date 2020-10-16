SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Receives $10.79 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.79.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on SDC shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of SmileDirectClub in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.
In other SmileDirectClub news, CFO Kyle Wailes acquired 20,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $153,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 53,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $413,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,029,260 shares of company stock valued at $16,347,556 in the last three months. Company insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.
SmileDirectClub stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,253,548. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.15. SmileDirectClub has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $15.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.13.
SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 37.67% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $107.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.78 million. Equities analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.
SmileDirectClub Company Profile
SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.
