Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SWBI. Cowen initiated coverage on Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Smith & Wesson Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Aegis began coverage on Smith & Wesson Brands in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Smith & Wesson Brands from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Wesson Brands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.17.

NASDAQ:SWBI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.80. 10,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,274,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Smith & Wesson Brands has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $22.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.71.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $227.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.85 million. Smith & Wesson Brands had a positive return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Smith & Wesson Brands will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $47,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,584,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Cicero sold 37,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $611,662.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,659,882.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,827 shares of company stock valued at $707,723. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,667,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,012,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,667,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1,158.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 223,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 205,509 shares during the period. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

