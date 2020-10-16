SNAM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) Short Interest Update

SNAM S P A/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNMRY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 304.5% from the September 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

SNMRY stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.71. SNAM S P A/ADR has a twelve month low of $6.82 and a twelve month high of $11.21.

Get SNAM S P A/ADR alerts:

SNAM S P A/ADR Company Profile

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the implementation and integrated management of natural gas infrastructure in Europe. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Regasification of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), and Natural Gas Storage segments. The company provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with 32,625 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

See Also: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for SNAM S P A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNAM S P A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.