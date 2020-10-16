So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) versus Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) Head to Head Comparison

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) and Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares So-Young International and Liberty TripAdvisor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio So-Young International $165.42 million 8.42 $25.38 million N/A N/A Liberty TripAdvisor $1.56 billion 1.77 -$22.00 million N/A N/A

So-Young International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liberty TripAdvisor.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.0% of So-Young International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

So-Young International has a beta of 0.29, indicating that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty TripAdvisor has a beta of 8.68, indicating that its stock price is 768% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for So-Young International and Liberty TripAdvisor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score So-Young International 0 1 5 0 2.83 Liberty TripAdvisor 0 0 0 0 N/A

So-Young International presently has a consensus price target of $14.87, indicating a potential upside of 8.91%. Given So-Young International’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe So-Young International is more favorable than Liberty TripAdvisor.

Profitability

This table compares So-Young International and Liberty TripAdvisor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets So-Young International 5.84% 2.59% 2.13% Liberty TripAdvisor -20.93% 9.91% 6.41%

Summary

So-Young International beats Liberty TripAdvisor on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc. operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company facilitates research on medical aesthetic treatment trends; ratings and reviews on treatment experiences; and blogs under the name Beauty Diaries. It also provides reservation services in the areas of dermatology, dentistry and orthodontics, ophthalmology, physical examinations, gynecology, human papilloma virus vaccines, and postnatal care; Software as a Service; and guiding and consulting services through training programs for medical service providers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 6,100 medical aesthetic service providers and 2,600 other consumption healthcare service providers on its platform. So-Young International Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Liberty TripAdvisor Company Profile

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants. The company owns and operates a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, which offers travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry; and provides click-based, display-based, and subscription-based advertising services. It also operates Viator, a Website that offers research, book, and experience activities and attractions in travel destinations; and TheFork, an online restaurant booking platform operating various sites. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

