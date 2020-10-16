Sodexo SA (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Short Interest Down 72.6% in September

Sodexo SA (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 72.6% from the September 15th total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:SDXAY traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.32. 20,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,126. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.82 and its 200-day moving average is $14.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Sodexo has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $23.91.

Get Sodexo alerts:

SDXAY has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sodexo in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sodexo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded Sodexo to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, including construction, reception, medical equipment sterilization, cleaning, food, event management, and prisoner rehabilitation services to corporate, government, healthcare, senior, university, school, energy and resources, and sports and leisure customers.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Sodexo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sodexo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.