SolarCoin (SLR) Price Hits $0.0189 on Exchanges

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 16th. SolarCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and $734.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SolarCoin has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar. One SolarCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0189 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, Lykke Exchange and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SolarCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.34 or 0.00417008 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00010435 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 28% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000038 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003523 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000380 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About SolarCoin

SolarCoin (CRYPTO:SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,035,096,094 coins and its circulating supply is 61,148,186 coins. The official website for SolarCoin is solarcoin.org . The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Lykke Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SolarCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SolarCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SolarCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SolarCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.