Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Hits New 52-Week High at $315.24

Shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $315.24 and last traded at $304.65, with a volume of 17387 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $302.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SEDG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $222.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities cut shares of Solaredge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.94.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 88.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.52.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.55 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Doron Inbar sold 5,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.10, for a total transaction of $1,077,961.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,357,562. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.89, for a total transaction of $1,224,450.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 310,947 shares in the company, valued at $76,147,810.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,851 shares of company stock worth $22,727,271 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 39.8% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Marietta Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $557,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Solaredge Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,790,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $526,001,000 after purchasing an additional 43,978 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Solaredge Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 79,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Solaredge Technologies by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

