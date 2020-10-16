Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has $283.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $142.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued a hold rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Solaredge Technologies from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised Solaredge Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Solaredge Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Solaredge Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $166.94.

Shares of SEDG traded up $4.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $307.11. The company had a trading volume of 18,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,264,538. Solaredge Technologies has a 1 year low of $67.02 and a 1 year high of $314.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.52.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.89, for a total value of $1,224,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 310,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,147,810.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $2,324,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 160,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,996,353.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 111,851 shares of company stock worth $22,727,271. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 94.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 116.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 369.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 30.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

