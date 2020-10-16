SolGold plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) Short Interest Up 120.2% in September

SolGold plc (OTCMKTS:SLGGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, an increase of 120.2% from the September 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS SLGGF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.51. 5,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,919. SolGold has a 52-week low of $0.13 and a 52-week high of $0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.31.

SLGGF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SolGold in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on SolGold in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SolGold in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

SolGold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Quito, Ecuador.

