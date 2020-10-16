Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Solid Biosciences LLC is a life science company. It focuses on developing therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company is engaged in developing gene therapies, disease modifying therapies and assistive devices, all targeting the various facets of the DMD. Its product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients’ muscles. Solid Biosciences LLC is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink downgraded Solid Biosciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Solid Biosciences from $5.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.29.

Shares of SLDB stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $3.79. 7,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,652. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. Solid Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $13.58. The stock has a market cap of $179.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2.75.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that Solid Biosciences will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ilan Ganot sold 11,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $26,920.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 18,756 shares of company stock valued at $45,390 over the last 90 days. 33.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $16,132,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,977 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 295,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 20,479 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 151.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 162,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 69.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 146,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 60,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

