Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) PT Raised to $60.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SON. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Argus lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.89.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $55.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.69 and its 200-day moving average is $51.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $37.30 and a twelve month high of $62.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonoco Products news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,638 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $309,808.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,386.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at $2,138,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,895,000 after buying an additional 208,247 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Sonoco Products by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 46,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. AXA acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at $1,613,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,638,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

