Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Raised to Buy at BofA Securities

BofA Securities upgraded shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sonos from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sonos in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Sonos from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.28.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.91. 27,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,384,682. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Sonos has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $17.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 1.65.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. Sonos had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $249.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.21 million. Research analysts predict that Sonos will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 18,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $281,451.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,023.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 30,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $513,691.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,552.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONO. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sonos in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Sonos by 4,166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Sonos in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Sonos by 375.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonos in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

