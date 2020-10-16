Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $17.50.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Sonos from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered shares of Sonos from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sonos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.28.

Get Sonos alerts:

Shares of Sonos stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.91. The company had a trading volume of 27,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,682. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average is $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.89. Sonos has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $17.83.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $249.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.21 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sonos will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 18,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $281,451.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,768 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,023.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 30,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $513,691.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,552.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SONO. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Sonos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Sonos by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 376,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 25,646 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sonos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sonos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,372,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.