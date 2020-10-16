South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South Plains Financial Inc. is the bank holding company for City Bank, a chartered bank. It provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company’s principal business activities include commercial and retail banking along with insurance, investment trust and mortgage services. South Plains Financial Inc. is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday.

South Plains Financial stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.75. The company had a trading volume of 23,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,768. The firm has a market cap of $266.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. South Plains Financial has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.49.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The company had revenue of $55.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPFI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 64.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 13,055 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in South Plains Financial by 9.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in South Plains Financial by 42.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in South Plains Financial by 37.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in South Plains Financial by 45.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

