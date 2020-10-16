South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised South Plains Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th.

SPFI opened at $14.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $266.37 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.45. South Plains Financial has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.71 and its 200-day moving average is $13.49.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $55.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.80 million. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 14.60%. On average, research analysts predict that South Plains Financial will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in South Plains Financial by 45.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in South Plains Financial by 6.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in South Plains Financial by 8.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in South Plains Financial by 37.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in South Plains Financial by 98.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. 21.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

