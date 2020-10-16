South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of South State (NASDAQ:SSB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SSB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of South State in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of South State from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of South State from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of South State from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $54.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 1.10. South State has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $88.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.15.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.65 million. South State had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that South State will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other South State news, CEO John C. Corbett purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in South State during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in South State during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in South State by 388.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in South State by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of South State during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

