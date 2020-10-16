South State (NASDAQ:SSB) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of South State (NASDAQ:SSB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on SSB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of South State in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of South State from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of South State from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of South State from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.60.
Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $54.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 1.10. South State has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $88.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.15.
In other South State news, CEO John C. Corbett purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in South State during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in South State during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in South State by 388.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in South State by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of South State during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.
South State Company Profile
South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.
