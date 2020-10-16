SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut SP Plus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SP Plus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of SP Plus in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. SP Plus has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.33.

NASDAQ SP traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,010. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.57 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average of $19.48. SP Plus has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $47.33.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.72). SP Plus had a positive return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $93.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.00 million. Research analysts expect that SP Plus will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO G Marc Baumann acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $94,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristopher H. Roy acquired 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.51 per share, with a total value of $60,481.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SP Plus by 2.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in SP Plus by 7.0% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in SP Plus by 11.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SP Plus by 4.3% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 35,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in SP Plus by 0.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 208,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

