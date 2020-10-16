SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $30.45

Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $30.45 and traded as high as $32.55. SPDR S&P Bank ETF shares last traded at $31.79, with a volume of 2,447,211 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.48.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Epstein & White Financial LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 122,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,867,000 after buying an additional 13,732 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.