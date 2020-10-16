Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s (SPXSF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering (OTCMKTS:SPXSF) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

SPXSF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.00.

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock opened at $145.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.03. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52 week low of $90.50 and a 52 week high of $145.53.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilising, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

