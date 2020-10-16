Spire Healthcare Group PLC (LON:SPI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Spire Healthcare Group PLC (LON:SPI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 115.50 ($1.51).

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPI. Morgan Stanley cut Spire Healthcare Group to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 156 ($2.04) to GBX 99 ($1.29) in a report on Friday, July 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Spire Healthcare Group to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 136 ($1.78) to GBX 175 ($2.29) in a report on Monday, September 28th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 67 ($0.88) target price (down from GBX 113 ($1.48)) on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Get Spire Healthcare Group alerts:

SPI stock traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 111.40 ($1.46). 493,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.29, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 95.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 89.90. Spire Healthcare Group has a one year low of GBX 51.10 ($0.67) and a one year high of GBX 145 ($1.89). The firm has a market capitalization of $385.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.