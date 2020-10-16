Sportech (LON:SPO) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $21.90

Sportech plc (LON:SPO) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.90 and traded as low as $17.70. Sportech shares last traded at $17.70, with a volume of 21,344 shares changing hands.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sportech in a report on Friday, June 26th.

The company has a market cap of $34.26 million and a PE ratio of -1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 17.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.87, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Sportech PLC, a sports entertainment company, provides technology solutions for gaming companies, sports teams, and racetracks in the United Kingdom, North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates thorough Sportech Racing and Digital, Sportech Venues, and Corporate Costs segments.

