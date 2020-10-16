Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $320.00

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SPOT. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Spotify from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Spotify from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Spotify in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Spotify from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Spotify from $185.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $239.37.

NYSE SPOT opened at $261.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.51 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.44 and a 200-day moving average of $215.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Spotify has a 1-year low of $109.18 and a 1-year high of $299.67.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Spotify had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Spotify will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Spotify by 100.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 123,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,032,000 after purchasing an additional 62,081 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Spotify in the first quarter worth $1,701,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Spotify by 20.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,666,000 after purchasing an additional 50,925 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Spotify by 14.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 315,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,326,000 after purchasing an additional 39,087 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Spotify by 0.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 36,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

