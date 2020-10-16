Spruce House Partnership Llc Sells 293,493 Shares of Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 293,493 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.02, for a total value of $87,173,290.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Spruce House Partnership Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 8th, Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 93,197 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $28,518,282.00.

Shares of W opened at $298.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 3.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.91. Wayfair Inc has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $349.08.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. The business’s revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 11.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter valued at about $446,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 22.6% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,456,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Wayfair from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wayfair in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Wayfair from $208.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Wayfair from $260.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.97.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

