SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SPX FLOW, Inc. is a supplier of engineered flow components, process equipment and turn-key systems, along with the related aftermarket parts and services. The Company’s operating segment consists of Food and Beverage, Power and Energy and Industrial. Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation and separation systems and components, heat exchangers and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies. Power and Energy segment primarily serves oil and gas industry and nuclear and other conventional power industries. Industrial segment primarily serves chemical, air treatment, mining, pharmaceutical, marine, shipbuilding, infrastructure construction, automotive and water treatment industries. SPX FLOW, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of SPX Flow from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of SPX Flow from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SPX Flow from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of SPX Flow from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.75.

Shares of NYSE FLOW traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.01. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,385. SPX Flow has a twelve month low of $15.74 and a twelve month high of $49.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. SPX Flow had a negative net margin of 15.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $308.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. SPX Flow’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SPX Flow will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 47.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of SPX Flow during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

