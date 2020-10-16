St. James's Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of St. James's Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of St. James's Place in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank raised St. James's Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James's Place in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James's Place in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of St. James's Place in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS STJPF traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,347. St. James's Place has a 12-month low of $7.49 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

