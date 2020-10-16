Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) Given a €63.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) (ETR:STM) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on STM. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on Stabilus S.A. (STM.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €52.83 ($62.16).

Shares of STM stock traded down €0.12 ($0.14) on Thursday, hitting €49.84 ($58.64). The stock had a trading volume of 23,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.11, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.10. Stabilus S.A. has a 1 year low of €28.62 ($33.67) and a 1 year high of €64.55 ($75.94). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €48.02 and its 200-day moving average price is €44.12.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

