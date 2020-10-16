Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Standard Life Aberdeen PLC (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 261,500 shares, a decline of 61.0% from the September 15th total of 670,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 46.7 days.

Several research firms have commented on SLFPF. BNP Paribas upgraded Standard Life Aberdeen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Standard Life Aberdeen alerts:

SLFPF stock remained flat at $$3.33 during trading on Friday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $4.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.10.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.