Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $165.93.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

SWK traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $177.23. 3,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,025. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.73. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $180.26. The company has a market cap of $28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.33. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In related news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,733,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,654. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.22, for a total transaction of $3,523,494.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,463,836.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. FMR LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,041,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,262 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 396.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 644,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,401,000 after buying an additional 514,188 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,326,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $732,670,000 after buying an additional 442,717 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,431,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,573,000 after buying an additional 289,347 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,263,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,061,000 after buying an additional 241,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

