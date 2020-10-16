Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $76.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SRCL. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Stericycle from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Stericycle from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stericycle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Stericycle to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stericycle from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $66.11.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Shares of Stericycle stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,635. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.22. Stericycle has a 12 month low of $38.45 and a 12 month high of $67.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.31 and its 200 day moving average is $56.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.27 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stericycle will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Stericycle news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $404,222.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,364 shares in the company, valued at $477,187.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 2.1% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,172,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $233,562,000 after acquiring an additional 86,587 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,137,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,842,000 after acquiring an additional 35,582 shares during the last quarter. Saddle Point Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 0.9% during the first quarter. Saddle Point Management L.P. now owns 1,600,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,759,000 after acquiring an additional 14,402 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 4.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,367,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,575,000 after acquiring an additional 63,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stericycle by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,101,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,499,000 after acquiring an additional 40,813 shares during the last quarter.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.