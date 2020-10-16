Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Unity Software (NYSE:U)

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on U. TD Securities upgraded Unity Software to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unity Software has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.09.

NYSE:U opened at $91.43 on Tuesday. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $102.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Unity Software stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

