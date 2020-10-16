Stifel Nicolaus Raises Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Price Target to $8.00

Ocean Yield ASA (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $7.55 to $8.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CWXZF. CIBC lifted their price target on Ocean Yield ASA from $5.75 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Ocean Yield ASA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ocean Yield ASA from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Ocean Yield ASA from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Ocean Yield ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ocean Yield ASA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Ocean Yield ASA stock opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74. Ocean Yield ASA has a 52 week low of $1.94 and a 52 week high of $5.49.

