Stifel Nicolaus Raises Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $160.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. 140166 lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.92.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $154.73. 70,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,452,429. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $93.09 and a 52 week high of $155.88. The firm has a market cap of $139.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

In other news, SVP Bing Xie sold 53,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $7,043,496.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,962,488.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total value of $3,467,396.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,451,404.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,893,000 after buying an additional 7,705 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $929,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.