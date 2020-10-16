Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap (NYSE:SNAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $27.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SNAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Snap from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Snap from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Snap in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Snap from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.98.

SNAP opened at $28.06 on Wednesday. Snap has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $28.10. The company has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.44 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.69.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. The business had revenue of $454.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.64 million. As a group, analysts predict that Snap will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joanna Coles sold 5,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,594.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,516. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Lynton sold 151,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $3,634,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,705,723 shares of company stock valued at $105,860,881 over the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Snap by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 3.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 70.1% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Snap by 266.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 2.8% in the second quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

