Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) EVP Sells $65,960.00 in Stock

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) EVP Gene Liau sold 1,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $65,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,149 shares in the company, valued at $605,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of STOK opened at $38.93 on Friday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $40.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.84.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STOK. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stoke Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 45.3% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 313.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 82.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 81.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 63.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

