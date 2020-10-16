StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $18.94

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.94 and traded as high as $19.00. StoneCastle Financial shares last traded at $18.84, with a volume of 4,659 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered StoneCastle Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.36. The company has a market capitalization of $121.46 million, a P/E ratio of 308.55 and a beta of 0.80.

StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of StoneCastle Financial by 2.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 172,158 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in StoneCastle Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in StoneCastle Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in StoneCastle Financial by 105.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,155 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.68% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCastle Financial (NASDAQ:BANX)

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

