StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on STNE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. UBS Group downgraded shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of StoneCo from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of STNE stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.42. 5,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,169,846. StoneCo has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $59.89. The company has a market cap of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.55 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. StoneCo had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $124.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that StoneCo will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in StoneCo by 180.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in StoneCo by 133.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in StoneCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

